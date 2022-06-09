'We'll see what happens' - Man City star Bernardo Silva responds to Barcelona transfer rumours

The Portugal international says he does not want to discuss his future until after the Nations League fixtures are over

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is staying quiet regarding recent reports linking him to a move to Barcelona.

The Catalan side are said to be considering a move for the Portugal player amid reports the club recently met with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Barcelona head coach Xavi is said to be an admirer of the 27-year-old, but the attacking midfielder would not give his verdict on a possible move.

What did Bernardo Silva say about Barcelona?

Asked about the links to Barcelona in the wake of Portugal's 2-0 win against Czech Republic on Thursday, Bernardo Silva said: "Unfortunately, I won't be able to answer, because I'm at the service of the national team and super focused on the game that remains.

"When the season ends, we'll see what happens."

How has Bernardo Silva performed for Man City?

The former Benfica and Monaco star has been a standout performer for City since his arrival in 2017.

He played a key role as City retained their Premier League title in the 2021-22 campaign.

Bernardo Silva netted eight goals and made four assists in 35 top-flight appearances, chipping in with a further five strikes across the Champions League and FA Cup.

