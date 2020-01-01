'We have let them down for many weeks' - Arteta hopes win over Chelsea provides lift for 'suffering' Arsenal fans

The Gunners won their first Premier League match in nearly two months as they took down a London rival

manager Mikel Arteta says that he hopes that the Gunners' Boxing Day win over provides a lift to the club's supporters, who he admits have been "suffering" throughout the club's dismal Premier League run.

Entering a clash with their London rivals, Arsenal had been winless in seven Premier League matches, having also suffered elimination at the hands of earlier in the week.

But the Gunners ended that skid in impressive fashion on Saturday, cruising past Chelsea 3-1 following goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka.

The win was Arsenal's first Premier League triumph since November 1 and their first at the Emirates since a 2-1 win over back in October.

Having seen his job called into question in recent weeks, Arteta needed a big performance from his players, and he got it as the Gunners scored three consecutive goals to all but seal the victory before the 60th minute.

And Arteta is now hoping that the Gunners can use the win as a springboard in the league and with the fans as the club look to regain some goodwill after an extended disastrous run.

"The result is the main thing today, we really needed that win. We have been unlucky and frustrated with our results in the last eight weeks so this was a big day for us," he told BBC Sport.

"From the first whistle, you could see the team had the energy and willingness to come out and win the game.

"The spirit before the game was really positive, they really wanted it. I am pleased for the players and for the supporters. We have let them down for many weeks so it was a good day to give them something to cheer about.

"When we gave the penalty away I couldn't believe it - it's the magnificent game called football. It can always surprise you."

Arteta's Arsenal now sit 14th in the Premier League as they remain 10 points adrift of the top four.

But the Gunners boss is hopeful that this victory can be a "turning point" as the team have proven they can take down a rival and a top-four contender.

"It's a really big win for us. We were really disappointed with the results - not so much the performances. Our players were suffering, our fans were suffering," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"It doesn't get any better than winning a London derby against Chelsea on Boxing Day. Hopefully, this is a turning point. I know they can play at this level. We know how good Chelsea are but in big moments in the game we were the better team.

"The injuries, the Covid, playing 10 men...you start to think what do we need to win a match.

"It's nice to give something back to fans because I can imagine they have been really disappointed. We started well and we were dominant. That gives the team confidence.

"Let's carry on. We still have big things to improve on."