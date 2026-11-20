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Harry Kane has sent a defiant message to the rest of European football, insisting that Bayern Munich possess all the necessary tools to reclaim the Champions League trophy. The England captain believes the Bavarian giants are ready to end their wait for continental success following a heart-breaking exit in the competition last term.

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European silverware remains the primary objective

The pursuit of the UEFA Champions League title has become the defining mission for Kane and his Bayern teammates. After several years without touching the most prestigious trophy in club football, the English striker has publicly voiced the collective ambition of the German giants to return to the summit of the European game. For a club with the stature of the Rekordmeister, a six-year hiatus from winning the competition is viewed as far too long.

Reflecting on the current state of the squad, Kane expressed immense confidence in the personnel assembled at the Allianz Arena. The forward is adamant that the blend of experience and talent within the dressing room makes them a match for anyone on the continent. "The Champions League is a major objective for me and for the team. We have a strong squad, made up of incredible players," Kane said in an interview with French news outlet Foot Mercato.

Learning from the pain of Paris

The memories of last season's exit remain fresh in the mind of the 33-year-old. Bayern reached the semi-finals of the 2025-26 campaign, only to be narrowly edged out by Paris Saint-Germain in a high-scoring 6-5 aggregate defeat. Despite the disappointment of falling just short of the final, Kane maintains a level of respect for the opponents who ended their run, as reported by Bulinews.

"Last season, the matches against PSG were crazy, it was incredibly close, and being knocked out by the team that won the title twice in a row was nothing to be ashamed of," Kane remarked while looking back at that continental thriller. The striker believes that those high-pressure encounters have provided the squad with invaluable experience that will serve them well as they navigate the knockout rounds this time around. Rather than lingering on the loss, the team is using it as fuel for their current European charge.

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The impact of Vincent Kompany

Kane believes Bayern have finally found the tactical harmony needed to conquer Europe, pointing to crucial stability in the dugout as their ultimate weapon. With Vincent Kompany now entering his third season at the Allianz Arena, the Belgian tactician's footballing identity has become deeply hardwired into the squad. For the England captain, this unbroken continuity between the coaching staff and the dressing room is the defining edge required to topple the continent's heavyweight sides.

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"Spending another year with the coach and the team helps us become even stronger. We approached this season telling ourselves that it had to be our year," Kane explained.

A relentless drive for the title

As the business end of the tournament approaches, the message from the Bayern camp is clear: nothing less than the trophy will suffice. Kane has made it clear that the squad is prepared to sacrifice everything to ensure they are the ones lifting the silverware come the end of the season. The focus is no longer just on competing, but on finding the marginal gains required to win the tightest of matches.

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He concluded by reiterating the club's singular focus: "We have to find a way to make it happen, find that little something extra that will make the difference to get through the rounds and do everything we can to win the Champions League. That's our main objective."