'We fancy ourselves' - Solskjaer backs Man Utd for European glory after PSG scalp

The Old Trafford side can win Europe's top prize following Wednesday's shock win over PSG, according to the club's interim manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed to win the after his side's dramatic away-goals victory over put them into the quarter-finals for the first time in five years.

Marcus Rashford's stoppage-time penalty clinched a remarkable result at Parc des Princes, where United became the first club to progress to the next round of the Champions League after losing the first leg of a knockout match at home by two or more goals.

Their 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford seemed a distant memory after Romelu Lukaku scored a first-half brace and Rashford hit a late winner following a controversial decision to award a penalty for handball against Presnel Kimpembe.

With the likes of and out of the competition, interim manager Solskjaer was asked whether silverware in Europe was a realistic prospect this season.

"Of course we fancy ourselves," he told reporters following Wednesday's clash.

"We can go all the way, but we just have to wait for the draw and take each game as it comes.

"We've had loads of injuries, suspensions, but that was maybe a good thing today as we had a fresh team, loads of energy. We knew we had to defend, be humble enough to work hard and we had a team to do that."

Solskjaer's attentions will turn immediately to the , with a trip to Emirates Stadium and a crucial match against looming on Sunday as he looks to maintain his unbeaten domestic run since taking charge in December.

When asked whether victory over PSG would ensure he gets the job on a permanent basis, Solskjaer was as pragmatic as ever.

"I keep doing this job the best I can every single day and then let's see where it takes us," he said.

"It's been a fantastic time, with the players and staff I've got working with me. I've just got to say I'm going to enjoy this job for as long as I've got it.

"If It's another two months, three months, however long it is, I'm going to enjoy it, I'm going to smile.

"I am planning, with the club, for the future. It does not matter if I am here or not. I am still giving my advice and opinions for next season.

"I am a supporter as well, and I want the best for Man United. We planned how we were going to go through, and we did it.

"It's special when you're a coach or manager doing it. The dressing room in there was absolutely unbelievable," he added, after celebrating with former United boss Alex Ferguson and former team-mate Eric Cantona.

"Just to see the whole club together, with the owners, ex-managers, ex-players, it's a great atmosphere."