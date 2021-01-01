'We cannot allow that to happen' - Gundogan fumes after shocking North Macedonia defeat ends Germany's 20-year run

The Manchester City midfielder was not happy as his side lost a World Cup qualifier for the first time since 2001

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan voiced his frustration with Wednesday's stunning 2-1 defeat to North Macedonia, insisting that such results can't be allowed to happen.

Gundogan scored from the spot in the second half to equalise against the visitors in the World Cup qualifier, but Eljif Elmas struck an 85th-minute winner to stun the 2014 World Cup champions.

The defeat was Germany's first in a World Cup qualifier since a 5-1 loss to England back in September 2001.

What was said?

"We cannot allow that to happen," Gundogan said in quotes on the German national team's official website.

"North Macedonia were more or less in our box twice and we made it easy for them. We tried to work chances, but we only managed to score once. The way we conceded both goals was poor."

Germany head coach Joachim Low was equally frustrated, adding: "We’re thoroughly disappointed. We simply looked too tired today. There wasn’t an energy about our play and we made too many mistakes going forward.

"When we moved the ball around quickly, we looked dangerous. Our opponents sat deep and we couldn’t find a way to break them down. All in all, it was disappointing."

Schweinsteiger believes Germany could've lost by more

My respect to North Macedonia 🇲🇰, unlucky penalty against them, clear penalty not given and these guys win their away game against a 4 time world champion. Chapeau #GERMKD — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 31, 2021

The bigger picture

Germany began this month's World Cup qualifiers with wins against Iceland and Romania, meaning they are still in decent shape after three matches.

Low's side are tied for second place in Group J, three points behind Armenia, who have started qualifying with three wins from three.

Germany will have a difficult group at this summer's rescheduled Euro 2020, with matches against Portugal, France and Hungary set for June.

