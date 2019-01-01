'We're going to fight again for everything' - Messi has no regrets as he repeats Barcelona's Champions League pledge

The Blaugrana captain once again addressed the Camp Nou crowd to lay out the team's ambitions for the upcoming campaign

captain Lionel Messi says he has “no regrets” about his pledge to win the last season and insists the club has the same ambitions for the upcoming campaign.

Addressing the club's fans ahead of last season’s Joan Gamper Trophy match against Boca Juniors, Messi, in his first public speech as club captain, said the team would do "everything possible" to “bring that beautiful trophy” back to Catalunya.

Ernesto Valverde’s side looked on course to at least reach the final when they beat Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of their semi-final tie at Camp Nou in April.

However, a sensational 4-0 victory in the return game at Anfield the following month saw the Merseysiders progress to the final, where they beat in Madrid to lift the trophy for a sixth time.

A defeat to in the final later that month ensured the campaign ended on a low note for Barca, despite the club securing a 26th title.

Messi once again addressed the Camp Nou crowd ahead of this year’s Joan Gamper Trophy, this time against , to issue a rallying cry ahead of the new campaign.

"It's hard to say something after last season, but I don't regret anything,” said the 32-year-old, who succeeded Andres Iniesta as club captain last summer.

“But I have no doubt that together we are going to fight again for everything. We won eight League titles in 11 years. We do not give it the value it deserves but over the years we will see how difficult it was.

“This club fights for everything and this year will be no different. We have renewed dreams. Visca Barca and Visca Catalunya!"

Though they have dominated Spanish domestic football in recent seasons, Barca have struggled to make their mark in Europe.

Since winning the Champions League for a fifth time against in 2015, the Catalan giants have made it past the quarter-finals just once – last season’s dramatic collapse against .

During that time rivals have lifted the trophyon three successive occasions between 2016-2018 to extend their record haul of record European Cups to 13, much to the frustration of Blaugrana supporters.