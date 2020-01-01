'We are all one and equal' - Mikel responds to racist abuse in Turkey

After his club filed a criminal complaint for racial abuse targeted towards him, the ex-Nigeria captain issued a message to fans

Trabzonspor midfielder John Obi Mikel has taken to social media to respond to the racist abuse he suffered after Saturday's Turkish Super Lig match.

The 32-year-old was subjected to racist abuse on social media after helping his team defeat 2-1, a result which moved Huseyin Cimsir's side to third in the league table and a point above their rivals.

On Monday, Trabzonspor announced that they have filed a criminal complaint in reaction to the abuse suffered by the Nigerian midfielder.

Meanwhile, Mikel has urged fans to stop the inhumane act, adding that "it is just a game at the end of the day".

"We are all one and equal. It’s just a game at the end of the day.#saynotoracism," he tweeted.

At the end of his short-term deal at last season, Mikel moved to Turkey to join the Black Sea Storm in July and he has made himself a key player in their midfield.

The 32-year-old has played 22 games across all competitions, including 14 Super Lig appearances this season.