Watford’s Troost-Ekong lauds Ivic’s communication skills

The Nigeria international has given his manager a pat on the back for his ability to carry the players along as it concerns team selection

William Troost-Ekong praised manager Vladimir Ivic for his communication skills, especially when it comes to handling resources.

The international was an unused substitute at Reading, featured for 70 minutes at before returning to the bench against .

In Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, the former player was on parade from start to finish as the Hornets missed a chance to climb to second in the Championship log.

According to Troost-Ekong, he loves how the former and Montenegro international is not afraid to rotate his squad and his ability to communicate the decision to the players.

“The coach has made it clear what he expects from us,” the 27-year-old told Hive Live Extra.



“That's the biggest thing. He also talks to the players. People see him as a serious person, but he speaks to the players and he keeps everyone in the loop about what he's doing.

“If you've played well and yet are rotated, he gives you the heads up and that helps so there are no surprises.

“We have lots of competition and everyone is fighting to do well when they get the chance.”

Against the Cherries at the Vicarage Road, the Super Eagles' start was dogged in defence, albeit, he lamented his side’s inability to secure all points at stake – allowing Chris Mepham to rescue a point for the visitors deep into injury time.

“We are a little bit disappointed to only get a point, but if you'd have said before the game we'd get a point, we'd have probably taken it,” he said.

“Of course it's disappointing when you concede so late in the game and it felt a bit like a loss, but if you look back at the game, without a biased view, they had the ball a lot so a draw was probably a fair result.



“We should have perhaps tried to defend a bit higher, especially in the second half, but it's quite difficult as we didn't have the right pressure on the ball.

“They tried to play behind us quite a lot, so they pinned us back a bit with the ball in behind. They moved the ball well and as soon as we tried to get up the pitch, they tried to get behind us. They had quick players, so we had to cover the space.”

Third-placed Watford take on Wycombe Wanderers in their next game on Tuesday at Adams Park.