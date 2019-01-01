Watford's Cucho Hernandez joins Mallorca on loan

After two years on loan with Huesca, the young Colombian is back in Spain with a new club for the season

forward Cucho Hernandez has joined side Mallorca on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Colombian spent the last two seasons on loan at fellow Spanish side , helping them win promotion to La Liga in 2017-18 with an impressive tally of 16 goals and six assists from 35 league games.

He then featured 34 times in the Spanish top flight but struggled to replicate the same form he showed in the second tier - scoring just four goals and adding three assists as they were relegated back to the Segunda.

Hernandez joined Watford in July 2017 but has yet to feature for Javi Gracia's side, with Andre Gray, Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success all ahead of him in the pecking order at present.

He made his international debut in October 2018, scoring twice in just 18 minutes to secure a 3-1 win against in a friendly.

Newly promoted Mallorca won their opening La Liga game of the season 2-1 against but succumbed to a 1-0 home defeat by on Sunday.