Watford midfielder Etebo ruled out of Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign

The 25-year-old is now set to spend at least four months on the sidelines, meaning he will play no part in the African football showpiece

Nigeria have been dealt a major blow as Peter Etebo has been ruled out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations through injury.

The midfielder was forced off injured during Watford’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Newcastle United on Saturday at Vicarage Road.

The Stoke City loanee was subsequently replaced by compatriot Emmanuel Dennis as Xisco Munoz’s Hornets came from a goal down to earn a point against the Magpies.

Meanwhile, the English topflight side in a statement published on their website revealed the former Getafe and Galatasaray would spend on the sidelines.

“Midfielder Peter Etebo tore a quad muscle towards the end of the Newcastle United game last weekend and is expected to be out for between four to five months,” the club wrote.

