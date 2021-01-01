Watford manager Munoz satisfied with Success’ effort to return to action

The Nigeria international has teamed up with the rest of the Hornets in training, having been on the sidelines for more than six months

manager Xisco Munoz has expressed his satisfaction with the progress Isaac Success is making to return to action.

The centre-forward has been on the sidelines since June after suffering a hamstring injury during a training session.

The international has now teamed up with the rest of the Hornets in training ahead of their Championship clash against on Saturday.

Munoz revealed the 24-year-old’s return will be gradual as he needed more time to fully recover from his injury.

“He has started training with us, step by step. He needs time but I’m very happy with him because in the last training he was at a good level,” Munoz told the club website.

“But it’s step by step when a player has come in after an injury, so we will see when he’s coming back.”

Success has struggled to establish himself at Vicarage Road since joining the side from Spanish side Granada in 2016 due to his inconsistent form and injury problems.

The Super Eagles forward has only found the back of the net seven times in 49 league appearances for Watford since his arrival at the club.

He has, however, revealed his readiness to improve on his performances for the second tier outfit when he returns from injury.

“It's been tough. It was painful, but it's football and it happens. I'm just trying to work my way back to the squad as I've missed playing with the team,” Success said.

“We need to get back to the Premier League as quickly as possible, so I'm looking forward to getting back and achieving our goals.

“I'm very excited. The last five months have been boring. I've done a lot of work and I know it's going to be an emotional first game back after six months out, but I'm ready for the challenge.

“Sometimes I feel disappointed with myself as I've got the qualities and everything a forward player will need.

“I need to do the right things and wait for my chance. I think I've got lots to offer the team. It's been disappointing not getting the chance [over the years] and being injured a couple of times when it was time for me to explode.

“I just need to keep working as there is so much more to come. It's time for me to deliver for the team and the fans as they have been waiting too long. The wait is now over.”

Watford are fifth on the Championship table after gathering 37 points from 21 games and will hope to secure all three points against Swansea to brighten their hopes of returning to the Premier League at the end of the season.