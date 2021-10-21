Watch West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur on LIVENow

West Ham will host Tottenham for the most eye-catching fixture of Matchday 9 with both teams looking to cement their place among the European spots in the Premier League.

Spurs are slightly ahead at the moment in 5th spot with 15 points after their come from behind 3-2 success over Newcastle United that hushed a buoyant St James’ Park the last time out.

But the Hammers are not too far behind having also won on the road last weekend at Goodison Park thanks to Angelo Ogbonna’s winner that puts them in 7th spot with 14 points after eight matches played.

Both teams will be coming into this game on the back of Thursday European assignments with West Ham having played Genk in the Europa League and Spurs going up against Vitesse, with less than 72 hours recovery time to prepare for this encounter.

Having managed to keep Declan Rice for this 2021/22 season, David Moyes has built a very good West Ham side that have the attacking qualities of Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen supporting Michail Antonio.

But arguably the key to West Ham’s performances this season has been the signing of Kurt Zouma who slots in alongside Ogbonna in the heart of the Hammers’ defence which makes them a far more balanced team compared to last season.

For the visitors, Nuno Espirito Santo will be glad to draw a clear line over Harry Kane after the England captain flirted with leaving Spurs at the start of the season and finally put an end to his league drought by opening his season’s account against Newcastle.

Two wins on the bounce right now since crashing and burning in the North London Derby against Arsenal, Spurs will be looking for more magic from Son Heung-min with the Korean seemingly gone up another level this season.

Just like West Ham did with the signing of Zouma, Spurs’ version of the same storyline is with Cristian Romero, the Argentine centre-back who is beginning to form a rock-solid partnership next to Eric Dier.

The stakes, emotions and pride will be running high with the London Stadium expected to be in full voice for another derby instalment, it is surely the one match to look out for this weekend.

