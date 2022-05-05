Watch: Vinicius Junior & Militao lead Real Madrid's dance celebrations after Champions League victory over Man City
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Real Madrid partied in the dressing room after their dramatic Champions League win on Wednesday over Manchester City, with Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao leading the way with their dancing.
Ferland Mendy also shined as the music blared, while others celebrated via social media.
The Blancos are now headed to the Champions League final in Paris on May 28.
Editors' Picks
- Another miracle in Madrid! More Champions League misery for Man City as Rodrygo resurrects Real
- Vinicius’ redemption: Real Madrid’s Brazilian star finally fulfilling potential
- What a signing! Game-changer Diaz leads Liverpool to yet another Champions League final
- Johan Bakayoko: PSV's teenage star thriving under Van Nistelrooy