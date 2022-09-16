WATCH: Who needs VAR?! Ref watches fan's phone to reverse disallowed goal decision

The sight of referees using video footage to help aid decision making is nothing new, but those clips are not usually on a supporter's mobile phone!

WHAT HAPPENED? That, though, is the course of action that one match official has taken, with assistance from the sidelines hvaing been sought before reversing a call that initially saw a goal ruled out. The incident in question is said to have taken place in either Serbia or Bosnia-Herzegovina, with a man recording from the touchline delivering an alternative version of VAR.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A trend may now have been unwittingly started, with it likely that supporters around the world will take to urging match officials to view phone footage once a supposedly questionable decision has been made!