Josh Sargent's first Premier League goal took a while to arrive, but it proved to be worth the wait.

The U.S. international forward scored with an improvised flicked volley finish to give Norwich City a 1-0 lead in a crucial clash against Watford on Friday, and then doubled his tally with a towering header later in the second half.

Sargent's goals came just minutes after he was left off the U.S. men's national team roster for the team's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Watch Sargent's goals

What a finish!



Josh Sargent hits it off the crossbar and in! It's the USMNT forward's first Premier League goal!



📺: @USA_Network #WATNOR pic.twitter.com/JhFYekFxin — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2022 "This is absolutely OUT OF THIS WORLD!" 🤯



Josh Sargent scores his first Premier League goal with an incredible finish and Norwich take the lead! 👇 pic.twitter.com/A9cKnPOKbS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 21, 2022 JOSH SARGENT HAS ANOTHER!



What a night for Josh Sargent as he has a brace in this pivotal match for Norwich City! #WATNOR pic.twitter.com/Gdods4LZRJ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2022

AND ANOTHER! 🤯



Josh Sargent grabs his second of the evening with a brilliant header as Norwich lead 2-0 away to Watford! pic.twitter.com/tGOGceQL6L — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 21, 2022

A long time coming

Sargent's first Premier league goals came in his 19th league appearance for the Canaries, who are aiming to escape relegation in their first season after promotion from the Championship.

The 21-year-old moved from Werder Bremen ahead of the season and had previously opened his account for Norwich with a brace in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth in August.

Ahead of Friday's game Sargent had not scored since that double, a dry run that has seen him fall out of the USMNT picture at least on a temporary basis.

With his goals on Friday, Sargent (21 years and 335 days) became third-youngest Amercian to score in the Premier League, after Jozy Altidore (20y 92d) and Christian Pulisic (21y 38d).

