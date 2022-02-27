Watch: Ukrainian striker Yaremchuk moved to tears by ovation from Benfica fans
Ryan Tolmich
Getty Images
Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk was moved to tears after he was given a standing ovation from Benfica supporters in Sunday's clash with Vitoria.
Yaremchuk, who has scored 12 goals in 36 appearances for Ukraine, joined Benfica in July and has scored eight goals in his first 31 appearances for the club.
The striker began the match on the bench but was inserted into the game in the 62nd minute and given the captain's armband, with home fans applauding Yaremchuk while expressing their support for his home country amid Russia's invasion.
Editors' Picks
- One down, three to go? Liverpool's quadruple bid off to perfect start with epic Carabao Cup victory
- What does Roman Abramovich's statement mean for Chelsea ahead of the Carabao Cup final?
- Ronaldo looking his age as Man Utd struggle for goals
- Controversy and fury - but Man City survive to put title challenge back on track