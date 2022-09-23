WATCH: Szalai gives Hungary the lead against Germany with outrageous flick

- 26th goal for his country
- Gave them 1-0 lead against Germany
- Extends their advantage at top of group
WHAT HAPPENED? Hungary's surprising ascent to the top of their Nations League group involving Germany, Italy and England continued in Leipzig. It was the best international goal of Szalai's career that handed them the lead - take a look for yourself.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Should they go on and beat Germany, Hungary will guarantee their place in the Nations League finals. They went into tonight's match ahead of Hansi Flick's side by one point.
WHAT NEXT FOR HUNGARY? They finish the international break with the visit of Italy to Budapest. Should they hold onto their lead against Germany, it'll be a game of very little importance for Hungary.