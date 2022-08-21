WATCH: Trippier sees controversial red card rescinded by VAR after takedown of Man City star De Bruyne

Kieran Trippier was initially sent off for a foul on Kevin De Bruyne, but a VAR review led to the Newcastle defender being spared amid a 3-3 draw

Trippier sent off for foul on De Bruyne

VAR intervenes and suggests on-field check

Decision overturned as red becomes a yellow

WHAT HAPPENED? With Kevin De Bruyne threatening to run away from him as Manchester City launched a dangerous counter-attack, Kieran Trippier decided that a premeditated trip was the only way to stop the Belgian in his tracks. The Newcastle defender caught a Premier League rival at knee height, with Australian referee Jarred Gillett deciding that the England international’s challenge was dangerous and deserved a straight red. That decision was then reversed after an on-field VAR review, with Trippier’s punishment downgraded to a yellow card.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Magpies full-back Trippier was allowed to see the game out at St James’ Park, which aided Newcastle’s cause in a bid to take a well-earned point from the reigning champions. City scored first on Tyneside, but then had to recover from 3-1 down after Trippier got on the scoresheet with a stunning free-kick. He will avoid the need to serve a ban and and will remain available to Eddie Howe for upcoming fixtures.