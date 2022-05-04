Watch: Real Madrid given rousing reception by fans as they seek Champions League final berth

Supporters of Real Madrid had a fantastic welcome in store for their heroes ahead of Wednesday's Champions League decider against Manchester City.

Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu plays host to the Merengue as they look to overturn a 4-3 deficit following last week's thrilling semi-final opener.

And the club's faithful is pulling out all the stops to make their presence felt in and around the stadium.

Watch Madrid's amazing welcome to the Bernabeu

