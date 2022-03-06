Watch: Man Utd's Zelem scores two goals direct from corner kicks in 4-0 WSL clash against Leicester

Manchester United women's midfielder Katie Zelem scored two goals direct from corner kicks in a 4-0 win against Leicester on Saturday.

United moved up to third in the Women's Super League table after thrashing Leicester at Old Trafford.

Goals from Martha Thomas and Alessia Russo set the hosts on their way to victory before Zelem scored two set-pieces in the space of four minutes, waving her wand of a right foot to loop the ball into the net from a pair of corners.

Watch: Zelem's set-piece magic

Zelem and her wand of a right foot ✨



Scoring goals from corners 🤝 @katiezel#BarclaysFAWSL @ManUtdWomen pic.twitter.com/Ma5zmCuTtG — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) March 5, 2022

Bend it like Zelem 😅



🚨 @katiezel has just scored ANOTHER goal from a corner 🚨#BarclaysFAWSL @ManUtdWomen pic.twitter.com/1Q8JkAmr6Q — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) March 5, 2022

Further reading