Watch: Man hospitalised as he slips copying Ronaldo's Siu celebration - but he ends traumatic day with beer & pizza!

Daniel Edwards
Getty

The unlucky amateur had to receive treatment after botching his attempt to imitate the Manchester United star

Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration is not apt for just anyone to imitate - as one unfortunate five-a-sider found out to his cost.

The individual suffered a nasty fall when he looked to copy the Manchester United star's 'Siu' move after converting a penalty, and required hospital treatment.

There was ultimately a happy ending, though, as he consoled himself with pizza and beer during recovery.

Watch Ronaldo's Siu celebration go horribly wrong!

