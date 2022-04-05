Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden assisted Kevin De Bruyne with his first touch of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Brought on as a second-half substitute, the 21-year-old slipped a through ball between the legs of a defender to set up De Bruyne's strike.

It took just 79 seconds after coming on for Foden to notch his goal involvement.

Watch: Foden assists De Bruyne with first quarter-final touch

All Man City needed was Phil Foden on the pitch 😅



80 seconds after coming on he unlocks the Atletico defence to set up Kevin De Bruyne!



Big goal in this tie...#UCL pic.twitter.com/rRIXIah2EI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

Clinical from Kevin De Bruyne on his 50th #UCL appearance. 🎯



The ball from Phil Foden, though. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/647s2zqN4U — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 5, 2022

Phil Foden had only been on the pitch for 79 seconds when he assisted Kevin De Bruyne for the opener ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/dbwA9Ts71y — GOAL (@goal) April 5, 2022

