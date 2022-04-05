Watch: Man City's Foden assists De Bruyne with first touch in Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid

Dan Bernstein
The England international wasted little time making an impact on Tuesday

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden assisted Kevin De Bruyne with his first touch of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Brought on as a second-half substitute, the 21-year-old slipped a through ball between the legs of a defender to set up De Bruyne's strike.

It took just 79 seconds after coming on for Foden to notch his goal involvement.

