WATCH: Kepa dinked by Dinamo Zagreb after replacing Mendy for Chelsea's Champions League opener

Mislav Orsic got Dinamo Zagreb off to a dream start in their Champions League opener against Chelsea, making it 1-0 inside 13 minutes.

Dinamo cut Chelsea apart with counter-attack

Orsic beat Kepa with ease

No. 1 Mendy watched on from bench

WHAT HAPPENED? Raheem Sterling gave the ball away cheaply in the final third, and Dinamo Zagreb pieced together an incisive counter attack that was finished beautifully by Orsic with a deft dink over Kepa's reach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Orsic finished past Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was preferred to the out-of-form Edouard Mendy in goal for Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel said the decision was injury-related, though the normal Blues No. 1 was still fit enough to feature on the bench.