WATCH - Innovation Champions - Ajax's vibrant attack primed to strike in UEFA Champions League

The four-time European champions have performed admirably in both defence and attack this season

After years in the European wilderness, have made a triumphant return to UEFA action.

The four-time European champions made light work of current holders in the Round of 16 and now face another heavyweight in , whose defence they will hope to breach through their young and seasoned attackers.

They certainly have the weapons capable of causing Juve some serious damage; wonderkid Frenkie de Jong ranks among the top 10 for open play sequences (387), while Dusan Tadic and Hakim Ziyech have set each other up for nine shots, a figure only bettered 's Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Ziyech, assisted by Tadic for the opener against Real, also ranks second for sequences ending in a shot (60).

