Watch: Ibrahmovic smashes ball against camera as he appears to make emphatic statement he's not retiring

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to continue playing amid speculation over whether he would retire at the end of the season.

The striker will enter free agency this summer as his contract runs down and it is currently unknown whether he will be offered an extension at San Siro.

And, with injuries limiting the 40-year-old to playing in just 16 of Milan's 41 matches this term, the decision is a big one for both parties.

What has Ibra done?

Ibrahimovic appears to have made up his mind, however.

The Swede posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday, accompanied by the caption: “I decide when to stop, just like I decide that the yellow ball will hit you.”

Ibra then fires a succession of white and black footballs into goal before knocking the camera down with the sole yellow ball.

I decide when to stop, just like I decide that the yellow ball will hit you pic.twitter.com/481mnOGG2W — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 20, 2022

