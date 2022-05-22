Watch: Ibrahimovic smokes cigar & sprays champagne in AC Milan's Serie A title-winning celebrations

AC Milan marked their first Serie A title in 11 years by welcoming the players onto the pitch individually, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic ensured he made the most of the occasion.

A 3-0 victory away to Sassuolo enabled Milan to hold off city rivals Inter in the title race and there was plenty of emotion released after the game.

For 40-year-old striker Ibrahimovic, it could potentially be his career farewell and the Swede celebrated by smoking a huge cigar and spraying champagne.

Watch: Ibrahimovic smokes cigar & sprays champagne to celebrate Milan's Serie A title win

Just Zlatan doing Zlatan things. 🍾 😂 pic.twitter.com/cxLCdpRSba — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 22, 2022

