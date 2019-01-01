WATCH: 'Every game was a rollercoaster' - Diego Forlan looks back on LaLiga career
Diego Forlán's career saw him travel to all corners of the globe.
The 39-year-old strutted his stuff in South America, Europe, India, Hong Kong and Japan, but it was in Spain where the former Uruguay forward enjoyed his prime footballing years.
A two-time Pichichi winner, Forlán is fondly remembered at Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, for whom he netted a famous treble at the Camp Nou.
"I scored my first hat-trick in Europe against FC Barcelona," Forlán told official La Liga sponsor, Clear Men. "The first one was a really good goal, the second one as well.
"We drew a really difficult game because playing at the Camp Nou is always difficult."
A hat-trick at Camp Nou 😱— Goal (@goal) 5 April 2019
32 goals in one #LaLiga season 👏
Pichichi winner🏆
Diego Forlán was 🔥🔥🔥
➡️ https://t.co/dBe8bXbKjI#BeYourOwnChampion pic.twitter.com/OweUd2eEuX
Forlán left Villarreal for Atletico in the summer of 2007. The 2010 World Cup Golden Ball winner enjoyed great success with Los Colchoneros - he plundered almost a century of goals and won the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup during his four seasons in the Spanish capital - and he seemed to flourish in Atletico's then-unpredictable style.
"With Atletico de Madrid every game was a rollercoaster," Forlán said. "Sometimes you were winning easily, everything was calm and in just the snap of the fingers, everything changed."
Diego Forlán is an official LaLiga ambassador and was speaking courtesy of Clear Men, official global partner of LaLiga.