Where can we watch the UEFA Europa League in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch the games LIVE this week as the group stages of Europe's secondary club competition chugs along...

The 2018-19 UEFA Europa League is upon us with matchday six of group stage ready to rumble.

Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

Watching the UEFA Europa League play-offs in South East Asia

Goal , as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Europa League play-off matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:

1) Genk v Sarpsborg

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

2) Dynamo Kyiv v Jablonec

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

3) Besiktas v Malmo

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

4) Villarreal v Spartak Moskva

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

5) Rapid Wien v Rangers

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

6) Sevilla v FC Krasnodar

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

7) Vidi v Chelsea

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

8) PAOK v BATE

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

9) Marseille v Apollon Limassol

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

10) Akhisar v Standard Liege

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

11) Lazio v Eintracht

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

12) Rennes v Astana

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

13) Olympiacos v Milan

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

14) RB Leipzig v Rosenborg

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

15) Sporting v Vorskla

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

16) Ludogorets v FC Zurich

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

17) Celtic v Red Bull

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

18) Kobenhavn v Bordeaux

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

19) AEK Larnaca v Bayer

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

20) Dudelange v Real Betis

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

21) Slavia Praha v Zenit

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

22) Arsenal v Qarabag FK

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

23) Spartak Trnava v Fenerbahce

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Taiwan Click Here

24) Dinamo Zagreb v Anderlecht

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here



