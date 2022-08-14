WATCH: Conte and Tuchel both sent off in crazy London derby draw

Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were both sent off after clashing multiple times in a blood-thirsty Premier League contest

Conte celebrated in front of Tuchel and Chelsea bench

Tuchel ran down the touchline when James made it 2-1

Both managers were sent off at full time

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham equalised following a spell of play that came from a Rodrigo Bentancur tackle on Kai Havertz that Tuchel believed was a foul. Conte's celebration led him in front of the Chelsea bench where tempers flared before both went into the referees notebook.

Tuchel then got his own back when Reece James seemingly earned Chelsea three points 13 minutes from time, darting off down the touchline to celebrate.

That was not to be the end of it, as Harry Kane broke Chelsea hearts with a 96th minute equaliser. Unsurprisingly, the customary post-match handshake was not cordial and both managers were sent off at full time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result leaves each team on four points after two Premier League games. Both sides will also now be without their managers for a period of time, with touchline bans a certainty following the incidents.