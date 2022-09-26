WATCH: Complete chaos as France U18 match abandoned after headbutt, FOUR red cards & touchline brawl

France's Under-18 fixture against Poland was called off in the second half after four red cards were shown in 20 minutes.

Chaotic scenes in Under-18 match

France had four players sent off

Headbutt sparked mass brawl

WHAT HAPPENED?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Under-18 fixture descended into chaos in the second half. Ilyes Housni was the first player to be handed his marching orders for a second yellow card. Jeanuel Belocian followed minutes later after also picking up two bookings before Yoni Gomis became the third French player to walk. Darnell Eric Bile was the last player to be shown a red after a heavy challenge which he followed up with a headbutt.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE UNDER-18S? Coach Bernard Diomede warned after the game there would be consequences and told his players: "For some, there may not be a return to the French team," he said.