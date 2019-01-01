Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch the games LIVE this week as the group stages of Europe's premier club competition gets underway...

The 2019-20 UEFA is upon us with the group stage ready to rumble.

32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four each and the first matchday gets underway this week. All the big teams are in action with the marquee clash of the matchday seeing PSG take on .

Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

Fixtures

Team Team Date Time (LA/KH/TH) / Time (PH/MY/SG) Olympique Lyonnais v Zenit Sep 18 11:55pm (Sep 17) / 12:55am Milan v Slavia Praha Sep 18 11:55pm (Sep 17) / 12:55am v Sep 18 2:00am / 3:00am v Sep 18 2:00am / 3:00am Salzburg v Sep 18 2:00am / 3:00am v Sep 18 2:00am / 3:00am v Sep 18 2:00am / 3:00am v Sep 18 2:00am / 3:00am v Sep 19 11:55pm (Sep 18) / 12:55am v Sep 19 11:55pm (Sep 18) / 12:55am v Sep 19 2:00am / 3:00am v Man City Sep 19 2:00am / 3:00am v Sep 19 2:00am / 3:00am PSG v Real Madrid Sep 19 2:00am / 3:00am v Sep 19 2:00am / 3:00am v Sep 19 2:00am / 3:00am

Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia

Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League play-off matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:

1) Olympique Lyonnais v Zenit

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Click Here

2) Internazionale v Slavia Praha

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

3) Ajax v Lille

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

4) Chelsea v Valencia

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

5) Salzburg v Genk

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

6) Benfica v RB Leipzig

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

7) Napoli v Liverpool

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

8) Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

9) Club Brugge v Galatasaray

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

10) Olympiakos v Tottenham Hotspur

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

11) Bayer Leverkusen v Lokomotiv Moscow

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

12) Shakhtar Donetsk v

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

13) Dinamo Zagreb v Atalanta

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

14) PSG v Real Madrid

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

15) Atlético Madrid v Juventus

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

16) Bayern München v Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)