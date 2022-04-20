Watch: British designer makes football out of old adidas boots in awesome viral TikTok clip

Using 92 leather panels cut out from six adidas football boots, John-Paul Wheatley has created yet another creative football, and the internet loves it.

The process of making the ball was one which demanded time, effort and meticulous attention to detail, but yielded outstanding results, so much so that the video even caught the attention of Adidas themselves.

Adidas commented under the viral TikTok video: "Let’s get you to the HQ and we can test it out with some special guests."

Football made out of old adidas boots

You can see the video of the ball being made on the 'jonpaulsballs' TikTok channel below.

