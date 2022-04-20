Watch: British designer makes football out of old adidas boots in awesome viral TikTok clip

Nick Khairi
TikTok.com@jonpaulsballs

The British designer has established quite a following on social media by dedicating himself to creating interesting football concepts

Using 92 leather panels cut out from six adidas football boots, John-Paul Wheatley has created yet another creative football, and the internet loves it.

The process of making the ball was one which demanded time, effort and meticulous attention to detail, but yielded outstanding results, so much so that the video even caught the attention of Adidas themselves.

Adidas commented under the viral TikTok video: "Let’s get you to the HQ and we can test it out with some special guests."

Editors' Picks

Football made out of old adidas boots

You can see the video of the ball being made on the 'jonpaulsballs' TikTok channel below.

@jonpaulsballs

my best ball yet i reckon. who should i sent it to for testing? #football #adidas #adidaspredator

♬ original sound - Jon

What do you think of the ball? Who should get to test it? Let us know in the comments! 👇

Further reading: