Watch: Atlanta veteran Guzan left spinning in circles as Montreal draw level with slick counterattack

Daniel Edwards
The shot-stopper was left badly exposed when an Atlanta set-piece led to an equaliser against the hosts

Veteran Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan was caught completely bewildered after his team's corner kick led to a goal for Montreal FC at the other end of the pitch.

Atlanta were leading 1-0 and were pushing for a second when they squandered possession deep in the opposition half.

Seconds later Guzan had two forwards bearing down on him after a lightning counter and got nowhere near either the ball or Djordje Mihailovic, who rolled home the equaliser into an empty net.

Watch Montreal make Guzan squirm

