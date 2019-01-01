Watch all the Caf inter-club quarter-final, first leg highlights

The Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup quarter-final, first leg matches were played at the weekend with several interesting contests witnessed

Mixed results were witnessed in the Caf and Confederation Cup quarter-final, first leg matches at the weekend.

Some teams recorded convincing results and put one foot into the last four while some were left to fight for dear life in the return fixtures this coming weekend.

Some were close contests that make second leg games highly-anticipated.

Here are the highlights of what happened:

HIGHLIGHTS .. Simba SC 0-0

Quarter finals - 1st Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/DsnSCBG9Ra — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 6, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS .. CS Constantine 2-3 EST

Quarter finals - 1st Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/XNuTXGRgZK — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 6, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS .. Nkana FC 2-1

Quarter finals - 1st Leg #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/g0pvfUCoPQ — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 7, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS .. FC 0-2 RS Berkane

Quarter finals - 1st Leg #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/oc0yocJ1Ti — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 7, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS .. Etoile Sportive du Sahel 3-1 Al Hilal

Quarter finals - 1st Leg #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/iLA6vOGbjS — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 7, 2019