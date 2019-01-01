Warnock: I would play Hudson-Odoi against Cardiff if I was Chelsea manager

The Bluebirds boss says he would start the teenage winger if he was in charge of the Blues

Neil Warnock has said that he would play Callum Hudson-Odoi against his team if he was in charge of .

The 17-year-old winger was handed his debut by Gareth Southgate during the international break, coming on at Wembley in the 5-0 win over the Czech Reupblic and starting in the 5-1 defeat of Montenegro, impressing both times.

And Bluebirds boss Warnock feels that the teenager deserves a first Premier League start after his eye-catching showings for the Three Lions, having been afforded relatively little game-time by Blues manager Maurizio Sarri.

"I would give Callum a game after his England performance," Warnock told Sky Sports.

"If Callum is playing, then I think it's on merit. It's an exciting time for all the kids coming through in Gareth Southgate's [England] squad.

"But Chelsea have such a choice, don't they? Whoever plays in the first two positions, I'll be quite pleased to see the other two on the bench."

"They are sixth in the table and not guaranteed a position. They are under enormous pressure as well.

"After the game - where they could have been 4-0 up and ended up losing 2-0 - I would imagine they will be looking at this fixture and thinking they can get back on the road.

"That's understandable when they look at our results against the other top sides and, if everything goes to plan on a good day for them, they will beat us.

"But if we get ourselves up for it, we can give these teams a good game - especially at home."

Warnock then urged his side to perform the way they did in their surprise 2-0 home win over West Ham in their last game, as they look to stave off the drop.

Cardiff are 18th, five points behind 17th-placed , but have two games in hand on their relegation rivals.

"It's not just Burnley or who could be caught.

"There are other clubs above us who could also be feeling nervous. Anyone could have a disaster, lose four or five games and then find themselves in trouble.

"West Ham was our best performance of the season and that was because we all turned up. We need that again."