Wanyama: Tottenham Hotspur will turn around poor start to season

The Kenyan captain has backed his North London club to turn around their poor start to the season

Victor Wanyama has remained confident Hotspur will end their poor start to the season.

Spurs, who finished fourth in the English Premier League last season and reached the final of the , are currently enduring a season to forget.

The North London side were recently thrashed 7-2 by before being hit 3-0 by & Hove Albion in their last league match.

Spurs currently lie ninth in the Premier League table, 13 points behind leaders after just eight rounds of matches.

And speaking in after playing 90 minutes in the Harambee Stars 1-0 defeat to Mozambique in a friendly, the 28-year-old insisted Spurs have what it takes to turn around the season for the better.

“We [Tottenham] are facing tough times and my focus is fully helping the team overcome that,” Wanyama is quoted by Nairobi News.

“We are working very hard and shall be back to our best.”

Wanyama, who has been struggling to break into Spurs’ squad this term, had earlier told Goal he was determined to regain his position at the club.

“Of course I was unsettled with the transfer news because it was coming in the news every day,” Wanyama told Goal before the Mozambique game.

“What happened in the transfer window is passed me now and my main focus is to train as hard as I can to make sure I regain my position in the team.

“I don’t think it is difficult to win my position back, I just need to push myself even harder and keep working hard in training to achieve the same and I know it will happen soon.”