Wanyama: Montreal Impact sign Kenya star from Tottenham Hotspur

The Kenyan captain has finally departed London for Canada after failing to work his way into Jose Mourinho's plans at Spurs

Kenyan international Victor Wanyama has finally left Hotspur to sign for .

The Harambee Stars captain has joined the Canadian club on a free transfer as a Designated Player on a three-year deal and will link up with the Major League Soccer ( ) outfit once his medical is completed and international clearance is processed.

The 28-year-old had struggled to nail a starting place in Spurs’ squad and was not even on the bench during Spurs’ 3-2 loss to at the weekend having fallen behind Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes and Moussa Sissoko in the midfield pecking order.

Tottenham have confirmed the transfer of the player on their official website by stating: “We have reached an agreement with Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact for the transfer of Victor Wanyama.

“The midfielder made 97 appearances for us in all competitions following his move from in June 2016, and scored seven times, including the opening goal in our final game at White Hart Lane.

“We wish Victor well for the future.”

Wanyama also spoke of his excitement at a fresh start alongside the Impact's famous coach, ex- legend Thierry Henry, where he will become the club's second Designated Player alongside fellow midfielder Saphir Taider.

“I’m really happy to join an exciting club like the Montreal Impact," Wanyama said.

“MLS continues to grow every season and I’m looking forward to bringing further awareness to this team, city, and league across Africa.

“When I spoke to Thierry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn’t have to think twice. He has always been a player that I’ve admired, and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him and to play a part that can ensure that the Montreal Impact have an improved season and hopefully reach the ultimate stages of the competitions in which we compete.

“I think the Saputo family and the management team in Montreal have a great plan in place and I am hoping I can make a great contribution to the success of this project."

Wanyama joined Spurs in 2016 - after three seasons at Southampton - and became an important part of Mauricio Pochettino's midfield.

Wanyama's new side began their MLS campaign with a 2-1 victory over the New Revolution on March 1, while the club also advanced in the Concacaf by taking down Deportivo Saprissa.

Wanyama could make his debut for Impact when they take on on Saturday or the club's CCL clash with Olimpia on March 10.