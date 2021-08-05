Wanyama: CF Montreal star receives first MLS red card against Atlanta United

The Kenyan was shown the way out in Wednesday’s ill-tempered game against Rob Valentino's Five Stripes

Victor Wanyama was sent off for the first time in his Major League Soccer career as CF Montreal played to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United.



The encounter produced three red cards, as the Kenya international was sent off in the closing stages of the league encounter.



With eight minutes to full-time, Wanyama was dismissed by referee Dave Gantar alongside Josef Martinez who were involved in a punch-up.



Although the Venezuelan forward was the first to attack, both players were shown the way out after VAR replays.



This is the fifth time the African star was red-carded in his professional career which commenced in 2008 at Belgian side, Beerschot.



Montreal ended the game with nine players as Rudy Camacho was dismissed in the 73rd minute for a dangerous challenge on Martinez.



Having lost their last three games against New York City, New England and Inter Miami, Wilfried Nancy's men welcomed the Five Stripes to the Saputo Stadium – with the ambition of ending their poor form.



After a goalless first half, the hosts took the lead in the 53rd minute through Mason Toye.

Joaquin Torres played in the United States of America international behind the visitors’ backline and the striker placed his shot inside goalkeeper Brad Guzan’s far post.

Ten minutes later, they doubled their advantage through Rudy Camacho. Djorde Mihailovic’s corner kick found the open Frenchman, who smashed the ball past Guzan at the near post.



In the 65th minute, Atlanta United pulled one back as Ezequiel Barco carried the ball forward and found him at the top of the box. He turned and fired a curling right-footed shot past James Pantemis.



The comeback was complete in the 76th minute after Marcelino Moreno scored from the penalty mark after Camacho had fouled Martinez.



With this result, Montreal dropped to eighth on the MLS log after amassing 23 points from 17 matches, while Atlanta United are 11th with 15 points from the same number of outings.



Wanyama will be missing in action when his team travels to Audi Field for their next outing against sixth-placed DC United on August 9. United are unbeaten in their previous four games with their last outing being a 4-2 away win at Columbus Crew.