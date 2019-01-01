Wanda Nara insists media are to blame for Mauro Icardi speculation

The Inter Milan forward is out-of-contract in 2020 but the media have been accused of not helping attempts to resolve his future

Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara has accused the media of creating speculation linking her husband with leaving Milan.

The Argentine forward has endured a turbulent few weeks at San Siro, being stripped of the club captaincy and missing the club's last four games.

Such events have come amid talks over a new contract for Icardi, which appear to have stalled, though Inter insists there is no link between the continued omission and the uncertainty over his future.

and have both been linked heavily with Icardi, who has scored 15 goals in 28 games for Inter.

But Nara insists those rumours have been fabricated by the press and Icardi has no plans to leave.

She told Gente: “The truth is that Mauro has two more years left on his contract with Inter and we’re super happy here.

“There’s a lot of talk about whether we’ll move or not, but perhaps the press are the ones who are pressing the most...

“I’ve always said that being Mauro’s representative is easy because he’s a very important player in Europe. Everything that revolves around you has to talk."

A knee problem was said to have been the reason for Icardi missing the succession of matches, but scans have revealed no damage to the area.

Nevertheless, his marginalisation is likely to continue when Inter travel to in on Friday.

Icardi is reportedly demanding a full apology from the Inter hierarchy - who are understood to be unhappy with a number of public statements made by his partner.

A rock was thrown at a car driven by Nara containing her two children, highlighting the tensions around the current situation.

But Wanda is unperturbed, adding: “There is no crisis with Mauro, nor was there one.

"The stories that have come out are fantasy and very little to do with real life. We’re really happy together.

“It’s very difficult to be a woman in this macho world, but I have people who respect me. Some people have made things up to destabilise me. They’ve got very far.

“Mauro gives me courage. He isn’t the macho type and he’s the first to believe in me. I’d would never speak ill of any relative."