'Klopp has something special' - Manager is reason I chose Liverpool over Chelsea and Man City, says Van Dijk

There were many suitors for the central defender when he was at Southampton, but he picked the Anfield club because of their charismatic boss

Virgil van Dijk has revealed the Jurgen Klopp factor as the reason he joined instead of or .

The centre-back left for Anfield in January 2018 for a reported fee of £75 million ($95m), which represented a record transfer for a defender.

There were other interested parties in Van Dijk's services, notably City and Chelsea, but the international only had eyes for the Reds due to manager Klopp, who led Liverpool to their first Premier League title this season.

More teams

"I had the chance to go to Chelsea and Man City," Van Dijk said in quotes published in several national newspapers.

"When you compare the clubs, you look at the history, the town, the current squad, their plans for the near future, but the most important thing you look at is the manager - and Jurgen Klopp is an important reason why I chose Liverpool.

"Klopp has something special. Is it his energy? Is it his overall image? I sometimes sit and think about what he does and what he has more than others.

"I think it is his man-management. These days that is more important than anything in football.

"Klopp gives you this great feeling. He is genuinely happy when you walk into the club in the morning. It may sound daft, but that really inspires you as a player."

Van Dijk, 28, has already lifted the , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup as a Liverpool player.

In the coming weeks he will get his hands on the Premier League trophy too, with Liverpool's status as champions confirmed last month with seven games still to play.

"I have always said that lifting the Premier League ­trophy would be a dream. That dream has become reality now," he added.

Article continues below

Already a popular figure on Merseyside, Klopp has attained legendary status after guiding his Liverpool side to a first English league title in 30 years, following their Champions League triumph last season.

Having built a phenomenal squad, featuring stars such as Van Dijk, the German boss admits he is not looking too far to the future just yet.

He told the Mirror: "I was seven and a half years at , seven at Dortmund and in 2024, when my current contract at Liverpool ends it will be 23 and half. I have no plans beyond that."