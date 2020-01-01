Villarreal’s Chukwueze cried after Chelsea lost Champions League final to Manchester United

The 20-year-old is a huge fan of the Blues and he recalled the 2008 Champions League final that left him crying all night at home

winger Samuel Chukwueze said he cried all through the night after defeated in the 2008 final.

After playing out a 1-1 draw at the end of 120 minutes in Moscow, the Blues succumbed to a 6-5 defeat via penalties with John Terry and Nicolas Anelka missing their efforts.

Frank Lampard cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener at the death of the first half, however, Chelsea were reduced to 10 men after Didier Drogba was given his marching orders in the encounter.

Chukwueze was in impressive form for Villarreal this season, and he has been attracting interest from .

“My favourite team in England is Chelsea,” Chukwueze said in an Instagram Live.

"I was supporting Chelsea when I was young. When Chelsea lost that Champions League final against Manchester United, I was crying all through the night."

is among the European leagues that have been indefinitely suspended to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

While no return date has been disclosed and with rumours swirling around over the cancellation of the 2019-20 campaign, Chukwueze said it would be unfair for current leaders to be crowned champions with the Yellow Submarine still chasing a European spot.

“Everyone wants to play, I think the league is still open, it will be unfair to give the title to Barcelona. It’s just two points separating them with .

“Villareal is expected to come to the Champions League or also, so it’s not good for us and other people.

“Those in the second division will want to come to La Liga, if you end the league, no team will be promoted and none will be relegated, it is not good, the league must be concluded.”