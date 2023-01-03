Vietnam vs Myanmar: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

All you need to know about Vietnam vs Myanmar in the AFF Championship.

Vietnam conclude their Group A campaign at home to Myanmar. A draw would be enough for the Golden Star Warriors to guarantee qualification to the semi-finals of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, but, Park Hang-seo’s men will look to secure the top spot of Group B with a win.

The Golden Star Warriors are, impressively, the only side not to have conceded a single goal thus far, making them heavy favourites going into the fixture. Vietnam, on the other hand, have had a disappointing campaign, having only managed to grab one point in three games.

Match Details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 January 3, 2023 My Dinh National Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Stream - meWATCH

Squad News

Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Toàn I and Myanmar’s Nanda Kyaw are both available for selection after serving their one-match suspension.

Both teams expected to field their strongest XI with no injuries or suspensions to report.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted Vietnam starting XI: Dang Van Lâm; Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Thành Chung, Do Duy Manh, Ho Tan Tài; Phan Van Duc, Que Ngoc Hai, Do Hùng Dung; Nguyen Hoàng Duc; Nguyen Van Toàn I, Nguyen Tien Linh.

Predicted Myanmar starting XI: Myo Min Latt; Nanda Kyaw, Thiha Htet Aung, Ye Min Thu, Hein Phyo Win; Lwin Moe Aung, Kyaw Min Oo, Lin Htet Soe; Maung Maung Lwin, Aung Kaung Mann, Hein Htet Aung

Last five results

Vietnam results Myanmar results Singapore 0-0 Vietnam (Dec 30, 2022) Myanmar 2-2 (30 Dec 2022) Vietnam 3-0 Malaysia (Dec 27, 2022) Singapore 3-2 Mynamar (24 Dec 2022) Laos 0-6 Vietnam (Dec 21, 2022) Myanmar 0-1 Malaysia (21 Dec 2022) Vietnam 1-0 Philippines (Dec 14, 2022) Thailand 6-0 Myanmar (11 Dec 2022) Vietnam 2-1 Dortmund (Nov 30, 2022) Hong Kong 0-0 Myanmar (24 Sept 2022)

Last meetings

Date Result Competition Nov 20, 2018 Myanmar 0-0 Vietnam AFF Championship Nov 20, 2016 Myanmar 1-2 Vietnam AFF Championship Jul 2, 2014 Vietnam 6-0 Myanmar Friendly Nov 24, 2012 Vietnam 1-1 Myanmar AFF Championship Dec 2, 2010 Vietnam 7-1 Myanmar AFF Championship

Group B Standings

Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Vietnam 3 2 1 0 9 0 +9 7 2 Singapore 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3 7 3 Malaysia 3 2 0 1 6 3 +3 6 4 Myanmar 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1 5 Laos 4 0 1 3 2 15 -13 1

Group B Results