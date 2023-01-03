Vietnam vs Myanmar: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

Sohail Shamsudeen
|
Selebrasi Vietnam AFF Cup 2022Vân Yến
AFF ChampionshipVietnam vs MyanmarVietnamMyanmar

All you need to know about Vietnam vs Myanmar in the AFF Championship.

Vietnam conclude their Group A campaign at home to Myanmar. A draw would be enough for the Golden Star Warriors to guarantee qualification to the semi-finals of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, but, Park Hang-seo’s men will look to secure the top spot of Group B with a win.

The Golden Star Warriors are, impressively, the only side not to have conceded a single goal thus far, making them heavy favourites going into the fixture. Vietnam, on the other hand, have had a disappointing campaign, having only managed to grab one point in three games.

Match Details

TimeDateStadium
20:30January 3, 2023My Dinh National Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/StationStream
-meWATCH

Squad News

Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Toàn I and Myanmar’s Nanda Kyaw are both available for selection after serving their one-match suspension.

Both teams expected to field their strongest XI with no injuries or suspensions to report.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted Vietnam starting XI: Dang Van Lâm; Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Thành Chung, Do Duy Manh, Ho Tan Tài; Phan Van Duc, Que Ngoc Hai, Do Hùng Dung; Nguyen Hoàng Duc; Nguyen Van Toàn I, Nguyen Tien Linh.

Predicted Myanmar starting XI: Myo Min Latt; Nanda Kyaw, Thiha Htet Aung, Ye Min Thu, Hein Phyo Win; Lwin Moe Aung, Kyaw Min Oo, Lin Htet Soe; Maung Maung Lwin, Aung Kaung Mann, Hein Htet Aung

Last five results

Vietnam resultsMyanmar results
Singapore 0-0 Vietnam (Dec 30, 2022)Myanmar 2-2 (30 Dec 2022)
Vietnam 3-0 Malaysia (Dec 27, 2022)Singapore 3-2 Mynamar (24 Dec 2022)
Laos 0-6 Vietnam (Dec 21, 2022)Myanmar 0-1 Malaysia (21 Dec 2022)
Vietnam 1-0 Philippines (Dec 14, 2022)Thailand 6-0 Myanmar (11 Dec 2022)
Vietnam 2-1 Dortmund (Nov 30, 2022)Hong Kong 0-0 Myanmar (24 Sept 2022)

Last meetings

DateResultCompetition
Nov 20, 2018Myanmar 0-0 VietnamAFF Championship
Nov 20, 2016Myanmar 1-2 VietnamAFF Championship
Jul 2, 2014Vietnam 6-0 MyanmarFriendly
Nov 24, 2012Vietnam 1-1 MyanmarAFF Championship
Dec 2, 2010Vietnam 7-1 MyanmarAFF Championship

Group B Standings

PosTeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Vietnam321090+97
2Singapore321052+37
3Malaysia320163+36
4Myanmar301246-21
5Laos4013215-131

Group B Results

DateResults
Dec 21, 2022Myanmar 0-1 Malaysia
Dec 21, 2022Laos 0-6 Vietnam
Dec 24, 2022Singapore 3-2 Myanmar
Dec 24, 2022Malaysia 5-0 Laos
Dec 27, 2022Laos 0-2 Singapore
Dec 27, 2022Vietnam 3-0 Malaysia
Dec 30, 2022Myanmar 2-2 Laos
Dec 30, 2022Singapore 0-0 Vietnam

Editors' Picks