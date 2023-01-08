Vietnam vs Indonesia: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

Indonesia will take on Vietnam in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

Indonesia will be aiming to reach back-to-back finals when they lorn horns with Vietnam in Monday’s semi-final clash at My Dinh National Stadium.

The first leg of this semi-final ended in an exciting but goalless draw.

It will be a massive test for the Golden Star Warriors, who are still yet to concede a single goal over the course of five games.

The equation will be similar for the Garudas, who have yet to overcome their inability to convert goal-scoring chances that have fallen their way.

A potential rematch of the AFF Championship 2020 final is still in play, with Thailand and Malaysia set to battle it out in the second leg of the semi-finals on 10 Jan 2023 at Thammasat Stadium.

Match details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 9 January 2023 My Dinh National Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Stream - meWATCH

Squad News

Both teams are at full strength and are expected to field their strongest XI against each other.

Predicted lineup

Predicted Vietnam starting XI: Van Lâm; Van Hau, Bui Dung, Ngoc Hai, Duy Manh, Van Thanh; Van Durc, Hung Dung, Hoang Durc, Quang Hai; Van Toan.

Predicted Indonesia starting XI: Nadeo Argawinata; Pratama Arhan, Fachruddin Aryanto, Jordi Amat, Asnawi Mangkualam; Egy Maulana, Marc Klok, Rachmat Irianto, Witan Sulaeman; Marselino Ferdinan; Dendy Sulistyawan.

What the coaches said

Park Hang-seo

"Tomorrow's match is critical to me because my contract ends after this tournament, so if we lose, it will end immediately. If we win, I will have two more games with the team. We're preparing our best and will try to win.

"I think he should prove it with the result. I don't normally judge other teams, I prefer to prove my team with results. I do think Indonesia are getting better though.

"If I lose, I’ll take it and agree with him. But if I win, stop saying things like that."

Shin Tae-yong

"The players are really focused for this match and we're going to play to win, so I think it will be a good game.

"Vietnam are very organised and strong defensively, but while we missed some great opportunities in the first leg, we also made some great chances."

Last five results

Vietnam results Indonesia results Indonesia 0-0 Vietnam (6 Jan 2023) Indonesia 0-0 Vietnam (6 Jan 2023) Vietnam 3-0 Myanmar (3 Jan 2023) Philippines 1-2 Indonesia (2 Jan 2023) Singapore 0-0 Vietnam (30 Dec 2022) Indonesia 1-1 Thailand (29 Dec 2022) Vietnam 3-0 Malaysia (27 Dec 2022) Brunei 0-7 Indonesia (26 Dec 2022) Laos 0-6 Vietnam (21 Dec 2022) Indonesia 2-1 Cambodia (23 Dec 2022)

Last five meetings