Vietnam show title credentials with impressive Malaysia destruction

Vietnam turned in one of the best performances seen at the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup as they eased past Malaysia 3-0 at Bishan Stadium in a repeat of the final from the previous edition.

A devastating first half in which Nguyen Cong Phuong and Nguyen Quang Hai both scored was enough to set up the win, with Nguyen Hoang Duc capping the victory with a late third.

It was a result that sends Vietnam top of the Group B standings and which gives the defending champions real belief, according to coach Park Hang-seo.

“It’s always a difficult game against Malaysia so I’m delighted to win," said the Korean, who guided the Golden Stars to the 2018 title.

“I believe in my players and I’m satisfied with the win but as to whether or not this makes us the favourites now is not something that I can answer. How people view our team is something that we’ll leave to other people.”

Vietnam now face Indonesia on Wednesday, before ending the group stages versus Cambodia on December 19.

Malaysia, meanwhile, take on Indonesia in their final group-stage fixture in what will probably be a decisive fixture for both sides.