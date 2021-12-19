Vietnam miss out on top spot despite hammering Cambodia

Defending champions Vietnam have advanced to the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals as Group B runners-up after a 4-0 win over Cambodia at Bishan Stadium on Sunday.

A first-half brace from Nguyen Tien Linh put the Golden Star Warriors firmly in control before Bui Tien Dung and Nguyen Quang Hai added further goals after the interval.

But the victory was insufficient to see Park Hang-seo’s side finish on top of the standings after Indonesia’s 4-1 win over Malaysia in the other Group B match saw the Garuda claim first position and means that Vietnam face a date with Thailand in the last four.

Article continues below

“We won the game and the players tried their best, so I’m satisfied with the result,” said Park.

“We have qualified for the semi-final as runners-up of the group so it means we’ll have one more day to rest before the Thailand game.

"We haven’t conceded any goals so far and that is because of the good job done by the defence and the midfield, but I still want to see us improve in defence and attack.”