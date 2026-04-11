Video: Yamal overtakes La Liga stars to secure a unique milestone

Star player Lamine Yamal continues to shine in La Liga this season, making his mark once again against Espanyol.

Barcelona face Espanyol on Saturday evening in La Liga’s Matchday 31, aiming to stretch their lead to nine points over second-placed Real Madrid, who could only manage a 1-1 draw with Girona yesterday.

Barcelona went two goals ahead in the first half, both strikes coming from Ferran Torres and both assisted by Yamal.

According to Squawka, Yamal is the first player to reach double figures for assists in La Liga this term.

His tenth assist arrived in the 10th minute, a precise corner that Torres headed home to open the scoring.

In the 25th minute he drifted down the right and delivered a precise outside-of-the-foot assist—his 11th of the campaign—for Torres to finish first time with his right.

Barcelona now has 76 points, six clear of Real Madrid.