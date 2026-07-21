Leaks from inside the Argentina dressing room have revealed a fiery motivational message from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to his team-mates at half-time in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain. He was trying to rouse a side that had failed to register a single shot on target in a lacklustre first half.

Footage that later circulated shows "Dibu" Martinez shouting in his team-mates' faces: "Go forward. Cowards play backwards. Let's go forward.. let's go and win". The frustration at Argentina's poor opening 45 minutes was written all over him.

Martinez was not alone in trying to light a fire under the players. Captain Lionel Messi weighed in with sharp words of his own: "Character, lads, character. We've always had it.. and now we've lost it?" He was reaching for the fighting spirit that carried them to the 2022 title.

These pleas followed a disastrous first half for the Albiceleste. Spain took complete control and denied Argentina any real chance to score, which is what pushed the Inter Miami forward and his goalkeeper to try to wake the team from its slumber.

The rousing words counted for nothing. Despite Argentina's desperate second-half efforts, they could not turn the tables on La Roja, losing the final 1-0 and waving goodbye to their dream of retaining the crown. The night exposed the fragility of the world champions against Spain's organised machine.