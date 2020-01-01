VIDEO: Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller takes worst corner ever
Thomas Muller is good at a lot of things on a football pitch.
The Bayern Munich star has impressive stamina, a tendency to always pop up in the right position in front of goal and has a great eye for his team-mates.
Taking a corner-kick, however, appears to be something the 30-year-old hasn't mastered quite yet.
Even though Bayern beat Schalke 1-0 in this week's DFB Pokal quarter-final, it was a night to forget for Muller as he was responsible for quite possible the worst corner in the history of the game.
Thomas Müller - a man of many talents. Just not corner kicks 😅🙈#S04FCB pic.twitter.com/nqPn5t7z09— The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) March 3, 2020