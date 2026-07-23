Al-Ittihad legend Khamis Al-Zahrani has taken aim at Algerian Houssem Aouar and Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri, urging the two stars to leave "the Tigers" before next season kicks off.

Al-Zahrani told Al-Arabiya: "Al-Ittihad is heading into a very big season, but it suffers from a problem in depth, especially with the ideas of the new German coach Jens Wissing."

"Al-Ittihad needs great depth in midfield," he explained. "Neither (Houssem) Aouar nor Fabinho nor (Youssef) En-Nesyri can perform the roles the coach is expected to demand of them, which involve direct play, pressing and quick transition."

He wants swift action. "Al-Ittihad needs midfielders, with Fabinho, Aouar and En-Nesyri coming under the coach's scrutiny, so that he can take the appropriate decision on them as soon as possible, especially since Fabinho's contract has already ended," he added.

"These matters require speed in decision-making, in addition to quality in selection, especially since the coach has now got to know the players, put his finger on the wound, and must plug the gaps with distinguished signings," he continued.

Two arrivals could be on the way. "What I know is that Al-Ittihad will bring in midfield players, one of them a replacement for Fabinho, and the other playing in the same way as (Mamadou) Doumbia, while Aouar's situation remains linked to the team's squad and the number of foreign players," he said.

He concluded: "Al-Ittihad faces a thorny matter, and time is extremely tight, especially in light of the financial difficulties, in addition to the presence of a new coach who does not possess great experience in leading a big team the size of Al-Ittihad club."