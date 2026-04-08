Video: A tense visit.. Motsepe arrives in Senegal 22 days after the controversial decision

South African Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), arrived in Senegal today, Wednesday, on an official visit, 22 days after the historic decision to annul the Atlas Lions’ victory in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and declare Morocco the winner.

On March 17, CAF’s Appeals Committee announced an unprecedented decision declaring Morocco the winner of the final, which was held on January 18, by a 3-0 scoreline, despite losing the match on the pitch 0-1, on the grounds that the Teranga Lions’ players withdrew from the field.

CAF’s decision sparked strong reactions inside Senegal, as the government, in a statement issued on March 18, called for an international investigation into “suspicions of corruption within the leading bodies” of the African confederation.

The Senegalese Football Federation did not give up and announced that it would file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

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Meeting with the Senegalese President

As Motsepe stated in a previous press conference in Cairo on the sidelines of a CAF Executive Committee meeting, the South African official visited Senegal today in an attempt to calm the heated atmosphere there.

Motsepe arrived early this morning at Blaise Diagne International Airport near Dakar, where he was received by the President of the Senegalese Football Federation, Abdallah Faye.

According to a CAF statement, the President of the African confederation will begin his visit with a tour of Gorée Island, which carries historical symbolism linked to the slave trade, before meeting Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye at the presidential palace. He is then scheduled to hold a press conference at one of Dakar’s hotels in the evening.